WINkLink (WIN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $31.35 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $285.82 million and approximately $31.35 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00118258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00160747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,264.86 or 1.00112206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.23 or 0.00961908 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

