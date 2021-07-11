Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Bought by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Winmark makes up approximately 2.5% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.51% of Winmark worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Winmark stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,211. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $150.03 and a 1-year high of $202.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.34. The stock has a market cap of $713.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.12% and a negative return on equity of 246.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In other Winmark news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

