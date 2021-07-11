Wolves of Wall Street Tops One Day Volume of $1,313.00 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $771,406.28 and $1,313.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for about $130.81 or 0.00382912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00053672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.74 or 0.00894983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

