WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading 34.9% Lower This Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $7.69 million and $415,126.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0746 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00053815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.88 or 0.00898521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005427 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

