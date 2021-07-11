Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,496 shares of company stock valued at $39,283,368 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $239.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.52 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

