Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $33,891.43 on Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.68 billion and $112.01 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $33,891.43 or 1.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00042580 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007223 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00056958 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 197,075 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.