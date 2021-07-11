Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Market Cap Tops $99.04 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $99.04 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for about $59.06 or 0.00171350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00053818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.25 or 0.00891451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

