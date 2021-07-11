Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,899,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $113.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.39. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

