X-CASH Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and approximately $38,175.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000898 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018944 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,121,823,261 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

