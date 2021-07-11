xBTC Hits Market Cap of $749,939.07 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. xBTC has a total market cap of $749,939.07 and $33.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00116564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00160460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,481.12 or 1.00225487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.00961427 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 2,307,843 coins and its circulating supply is 2,298,320 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

