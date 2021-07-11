XMON (XMON) Trading 142.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 142.8% higher against the US dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $1,868.92 or 0.05463232 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $251,607.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00117823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00160853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,221.23 or 1.00035837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.27 or 0.00959610 BTC.

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

