XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,324,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.42.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $141.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $153.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.52.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

