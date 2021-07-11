yAxis (YAXIS) Market Cap Achieves $3.18 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 34% against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for about $3.42 or 0.00009982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yAxis has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $108,836.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00118258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00160747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,264.86 or 1.00112206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.23 or 0.00961908 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

