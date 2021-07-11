Yearn Finance Bit (YFBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20,715.07

Yearn Finance Bit (CURRENCY:YFBT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. Yearn Finance Bit has a total market cap of $20,715.07 and $37,877.00 worth of Yearn Finance Bit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yearn Finance Bit has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar. One Yearn Finance Bit coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.80 or 0.00055418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.31 or 0.00894189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Yearn Finance Bit Profile

Yearn Finance Bit (YFBT) is a coin. Yearn Finance Bit’s total supply is 2,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102 coins. The official website for Yearn Finance Bit is yfbit.finance . Yearn Finance Bit’s official Twitter account is @yf_bit

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance Bit is a decentralized token under ERC-20 protocol, it allows users to stake YFBT, borrow assets, and vote for improvements within the community. Its staking platform enables investors to earn a yield on YFBT token, depositing, and selecting the amount they want to stake, they will get an APR of 25%, and it can be unlocked anytime. “

