YFValue (YFV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YFValue alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00053834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.33 or 0.00895480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005456 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.