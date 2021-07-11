YGGDRASH (YEED) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.43 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $433.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

