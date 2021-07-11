yieldwatch Market Cap Hits $4.96 Million (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $1,409.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00116665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00162762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,940.20 or 1.00096001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00956911 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yieldwatch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yieldwatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

