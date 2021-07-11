Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) & BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Head-To-Head Survey

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 7.27, indicating that its stock price is 627% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and BioLife Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A BioLife Solutions $48.09 million 40.21 $2.67 million $0.01 4,788.00

BioLife Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech N/A -101.78% -9.63% BioLife Solutions -39.34% -0.35% -0.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yubo International Biotech and BioLife Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLife Solutions 0 2 7 0 2.78

BioLife Solutions has a consensus target price of $50.38, indicating a potential upside of 5.21%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Yubo International Biotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Limited supplies products that processes, stores, and administers therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries in the People's Republic of China. Yubo International Biotech Limited is headquartered in Beijing, China.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage services. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

