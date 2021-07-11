Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,922 shares of company stock worth $7,580,283. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $118.58 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.49.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

