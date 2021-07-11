Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.77. American Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFG traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.43. The stock had a trading volume of 379,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $56.88 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

