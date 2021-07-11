Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to Announce $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.20. Centene reported earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Centene by 75.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

