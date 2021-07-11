Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Post $1.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.47. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.27. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.