Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.55 Million

Equities analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to post sales of $108.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.27 million to $133.74 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $20.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 432.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $475.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.76 million to $548.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $729.11 million, with estimates ranging from $660.36 million to $851.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.40 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $138,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.