Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce sales of $43.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.72 million and the lowest is $42.00 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $37.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $194.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.63 million to $200.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $271.33 million, with estimates ranging from $235.04 million to $307.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

DSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSX stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

