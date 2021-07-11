Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $993.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $155.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.16. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

