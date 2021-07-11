Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $293,409,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,726,000 after purchasing an additional 582,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,416. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

