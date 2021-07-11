Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Viasat reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSAT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 337,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,262.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 917,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,636,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,279,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 959,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,829,000 after acquiring an additional 428,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 385.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 210,232 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

