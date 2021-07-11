Zacks: Analysts Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $857.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce $857.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $886.76 million and the lowest is $811.00 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $698.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.29) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANF. UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.