Zacks: Analysts Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

DOX opened at $79.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amdocs has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,361,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 555,567 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

