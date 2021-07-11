Zacks: Analysts Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to announce earnings per share of $2.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the lowest is $2.50. Arista Networks posted earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $157,278.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,426.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $131,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,229 shares of company stock valued at $30,187,809. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $179,575,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $378.03 on Friday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $378.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.