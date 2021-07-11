Zacks: Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $60.82. 68,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,019. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $397,394.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,244,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,805,105.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,243. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after buying an additional 89,892 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $4,120,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $3,617,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BancFirst by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 31,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

