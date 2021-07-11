Zacks: Analysts Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.88. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,308,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Belden by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,708,000 after acquiring an additional 278,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,060,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at about $6,799,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDC stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.48 and a beta of 1.48. Belden has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

