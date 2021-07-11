Zacks: Analysts Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to Post $1.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.15. Centene reported earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Centene by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after buying an additional 719,038 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

