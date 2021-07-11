Zacks: Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.10 Million

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post sales of $218.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.79 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $207.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $887.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $878.40 million to $902.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $955.17 million, with estimates ranging from $926.20 million to $983.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $34.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

