Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Announce $2.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $250,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 84.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after acquiring an additional 243,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 16.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $139.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.79. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $153.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

