Zacks: Analysts Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Immatics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immatics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Immatics has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Immatics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Immatics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 457,265 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Immatics by 8.6% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 94,045 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Immatics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 88,397 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 78,254 shares during the last quarter.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.