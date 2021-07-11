Zacks: Analysts Expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to Post $2.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Regal Beloit posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE RBC opened at $133.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.06. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $85.72 and a 1 year high of $159.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

