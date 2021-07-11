Zacks: Analysts Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. SS&C Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 424,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $75.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

