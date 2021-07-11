Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.08. Alkermes reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,688,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 1,745,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,820. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.