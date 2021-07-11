Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Ball posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

BLL traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $84.79. 2,159,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,533. Ball has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $102.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,441,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Ball by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ball by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

