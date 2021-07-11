Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.72. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $75.35. 143,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,158. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,256.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

