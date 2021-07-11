Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings of $2.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.70. 764,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $123.87 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

