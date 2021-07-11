Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

NYSE:DK opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 910,469 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,807,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Delek US by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after buying an additional 311,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after buying an additional 93,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.