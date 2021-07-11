Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

NYSE:DK opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 910,469 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,807,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Delek US by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after buying an additional 311,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after buying an additional 93,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

