Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.55 Million

Brokerages predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce sales of $98.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.94 million to $99.19 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $89.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $397.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $400.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $419.75 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $433.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $171.06 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 223,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

