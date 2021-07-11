Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,725%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.89. The company had a trading volume of 206,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,816. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

