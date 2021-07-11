Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $533.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to announce $533.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $542.80 million. Gray Television reported sales of $451.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

GTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gray Television has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,370 shares of company stock worth $2,964,326. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

