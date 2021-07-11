Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Immatics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMTX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Immatics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

