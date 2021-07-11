Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.69. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $282,141.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,301 shares of company stock worth $2,958,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after buying an additional 99,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

IART traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.44. 259,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,581. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

