Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Announce $3.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post $3.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.11. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $3.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $11.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $195.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $134.82 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

