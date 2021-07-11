Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $620.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post $620.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.87 million and the highest is $649.50 million. Masonite International reported sales of $499.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.50. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $76.36 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,302,000 after buying an additional 179,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,090,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,643,000 after buying an additional 434,950 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,115,000 after buying an additional 40,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,431,000 after buying an additional 24,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

